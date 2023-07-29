Why did WWE announce a Battle Royal for SummerSlam? Possible reasons explored! 

WWE SummerSlam is stacked with some top-notch matches. Big names from both RAW and SmackDown are set to compete at the PLE. While the card is already one of the best, WWE made SummerSlam even bigger by announcing a Battle Royal for the biggest party of the summer.

Since Adam Pearce spoke about the Battle Royal on SmackDown, many WWE fans have been wondering the reason behind WWE booking it. The reason behind it could be that WWE is looking to create a division involving RAW and SmackDown.

While the Money in the Bank winner can focus on the titles on Monday Night RAW, the winner of the SummerSlam Battle Royal could challenge for the titles on SmackDown. Since Damian Priest won the MITB briefcase, he has only threatened Seth Rollins. Hence, this reasoning makes more sense.

For now, LA Knight and Sheamus are the two confirmed superstars who will take part in the Battle Royal. However, over the next few days, WWE fans can expect more additions to be made to the Battle Royal. It will be interesting to see which superstar will win the Royal and what will be the perk that he gets.

SummerSlam 2023 will witness four title matches

The 2023 SummerSlam match card has four confirmed title matches for now. At the PLE, WWE Women's Champion Asuka will be seen defending her title in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. This match is expected to settle a lot of bad blood between the three women.

Next up, Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend his belt against Drew McIntyre. This match was expected ever since McIntyre made his return at MITB. Over the last few weeks, Gunther and McIntyre have had many run-ins. It will be interesting to see who walks out as a winner in this contest.

Seth Rollins too is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. After a failed attempt at Money in the Bank, this will be Balor's second opportunity at the gold. However, along with Balor, Rollins will also have to be prepared for a potential attack from Damian Priest.

In what is expected to be the main event, Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. Reigns will be defending his status as Tribal Chief and his belt against Jey. Among all matches booked for the upcoming PLE, WWE fans will be looking forward to this one the most.

