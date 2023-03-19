37-year-old WWE Superstar set to compete in a singles match on SmackDown for the first time in over six years

WWE is headed for its biggest event of the year in Inglewood, California, and the company is busy booking matches for the premium live event. After a recent interaction post-SmackDown, Cody Rhodes accepted a challenge to face Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match on the blue brand for the first time in over six years.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to the company after being out of action for over seven months. He made his grand return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where he won the gimmick match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

The superstar he eliminated to win the match was none other than Gunther. During a recent episode of SmackDown LowDown, The Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser confronted Cody, and the two agreed to have a singles match on next week's show. Here's what the American Nightmare had to say:

"You're talking about the future, let's just get to the present. We're here on SmackDown. I like being here on SmackDown. Why don't we do it? You and I next week on SmackDown. You know somebody who can make a match, I know somebody who can make a match. So let's make it official." [From 5:10 to 5:24]

Kaiser reluctantly agreed, and this will be Rhodes' first singles match in over six years on SmackDown, as his last singles bout was against Apollo Crews as Stardust in 2016.

Cody Rhodes helped Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunite on WWE SmackDown

Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been fighting a separate battle with a similar enemy over RAW and SmackDown. However, the two have failed to take down The Bloodline on several occasions on their own.

Lately, the former Honorary Uce has been trying to mend things with Kevin Owens. Still, the Prizefighter had no interest in teaming up with Zayn after his actions at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and Royal Rumble 2023.

Last night, Cody Rhodes acted as a mediator and made the two former friends talk it out in front of the crowd and reunite to take on The Bloodline. However, Owens left by the end of Zayn's speech.

After Jimmy and Jey Uso attacked Sami Zayn during the final segment of the show, the Prizefighter returned and helped Zayn to take on the Usos. In the end, the two reunited and stood tall in their fight against the most dominant stable in the company.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes