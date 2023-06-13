37-year-old WWE Superstar shows off incredible body transformation; shares a heartfelt message

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross showed off his incredible physique change on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

The 37-year-old trained in martial arts and combat sports before becoming a professional wrestler. He was one of the first superstars to be brought back by Triple H upon taking charge of the creative team. Kross is currently a part of the SmackDown roster and is involved in a feud with AJ Styles.

The former NXT Champion recently highlighted his body transformation over the years. Kross shared a collage with pictures from his martial arts days, his indy run, and his most recent look. The Doomwalker also mentioned the changes he made to drop his weight and get a chiseled body.

Karrion Kross also encouraged others to never give up and to look within themselves if they want to make a change.

Dutch Mantell believes Karrion Kross will never get 'over' with WWE fans

While there was immense hype behind Karrion Kross' return to WWE, he has not hit the ground running in his second stint. The 37-year-old has failed to win any meaningful matches and does not get much reaction from the fans.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shares the fans' sentiment and believes that Karrion Kross will never make it in the Stamford-based promotion. Here's what the former WWE manager had to say on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast:

"It's horrible. They couldn't get him over. I mean they couldn't get heat on him if they doused him with a gallon of gasoline and threw a match on him. They couldn't get heat on him because he's that type he's got a gimmick, and he's been there a couple of times, right? And they've tried different gimmicks on him. He's just not gonna make it. The girl [Scarlett] has more heat and attention than he has. And they put him on TV," he said.

Edward Takeshi @BobbyTakeshi Ngl the one thing you can’t tell Karrion Kross is that he doesn’t look like a star. Just put him in nice decent mid card feuds with other big men and let him work match types that are favorable to his style, then we’ll have something on our hands. Ngl the one thing you can’t tell Karrion Kross is that he doesn’t look like a star. Just put him in nice decent mid card feuds with other big men and let him work match types that are favorable to his style, then we’ll have something on our hands. https://t.co/DI8YGpXvIZ

Karrion Kross reignited his rivalry with AJ Styles on SmackDown last week. He has been involved in feuds with Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura in the past but has failed to come out on top at the end of those storylines.

Are you impressed with Karrion Kross' run in WWE? Sound off below and let us know!

