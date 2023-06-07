WWE is allegedly done with 37-year-old SmackDown star who would never get over with fans, according to Dutch Mantell

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Karrion Kross would never get over in WWE.

Kross initially joined WWE in February 2020. Over the next 21 months, the 37-year-old competed on NXT and Monday Night RAW and held the NXT Championship twice. However, he was released from his contract in November 2021.

Last August, Kross made a surprise return on SmackDown. Although he has since been an active competitor on the blue brand, the former NXT Champion has failed to make much of an impact.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed Kross' status, dubbing his promos "sh*ts." He also claimed that Kross would never get over with the fans:

"It's horrible. They couldn't get him over. I mean they couldn't get heat on him if they doused him with a gallon of gasoline and threw a match on him. They couldn't get heat on him because he's that type he's got a gimmick, and he's been there a couple of times, right? And they've tried different gimmicks on him. He's just not gonna make it. The girl [Scarlett] has more heat and attention than he has. And they put him on TV," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"This is when I decided they're done with him, they beat him the last couple of times on TV. So, when they beat you on TV after you've been pushed, that means that push is over, and you go to the back of the line and wait for your contract's up. Because there's nothing they can do with him." [1:01 - 1:50]

Should Karrion Kross leave WWE?

During the same episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran continued criticizing Karrion Kross. He stated that he does not like the former NXT Champion's gimmick, pointing out that he "tries to be too gimmicky."

Mantell also claimed that Kross should "accept his losses and move on."

"He's not gonna get over. Accept your losses and move on because every time they give a match to him, they're actually cheating the rest of the roster out of a chance to get over," he said. [6:00 - 6:16]

