38-year-old announces in-ring retirement; Vince McMahon once trusted him to keep Stephanie safe in a WWE match

One of the saddest things in professional wrestling and WWE is when a talent is forced to retire due to physical issues. Former WWE referee Drake Wuertz took to Instagram to announce his in-ring retirement for the same unfortunate reason.

While WWE fans grew accustomed to seeing him in the black and white stripes, Drake Wuertz was an established wrestler on the independent circuit before he got signed by the biggest wrestling company in the world in 2013.

Known as Drake Younger, the 21-year wrestling veteran worked for several promotions, such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), where he put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Wuertz was an exceptional referee for WWE during his eight-year stint, which ended in 2021 after he was released in the wake of certain off-screen controversies.

The 38-year-old, who has competed many times in 2023, put out a heartfelt statement about ending his in-ring retirement, accompanied by an old photo of him from a brutal Deathmatch:

"For those in the pro wrestling space you may have heard that my 21 year in ring wrestling career has come to an end. We in this profession all know that the ride we all want can end at any moment due to the physical punishment required for the job. It certainly does not make it sting any less when that day actually comes," wrote Drake Wuertz.

Drake listed some of the greatest moments from his career in front of the cameras and recalled how he was the referee for one of the best matches at WrestleMania 34. Wuertz was the official during Ronda Rousey's debut match, where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The veteran also revealed how Vince McMahon trusted him to ensure Stephanie McMahon's safety during the bout, considering she wasn't a regular performer.

He continued:

"I've been blessed with an INCREDIBLE on camera career in our business. -From my first $5 payday in 2002 at the Evansville Coliseum (plus a hamburger)… -to headlining Korakeun Hall in Japan while legitimizing American Deathmatch Fighting… -to standing in the ring in front of 80,000 people at WrestleMania about to ref the main event match for the boss that changed my life while being trusted by Mr. McMahon to make sure his Daughter stays safe in the match… -to proving the doubters wrong by showing I'm one of the best while giving back to the next generation… The ride has been amazing!"

The former WWE official admitted it was time for him to prioritize his family

Drake Wuertz has been an active part of the pro wrestling industry since 2006 and worked his way up before getting signed by WWE.

He got to do what he loved the most but, like many pro wrestlers, also experienced the perils of being in the unforgiving business and the toll it takes on a talent's family.

Wuertz explained that he put wrestling above everything else for half his life, and after suffering a serious back injury, he realized the "damage" he'd inadvertently caused at home.

It was now time for him to "better himself" and right the wrongs, as he ended his post by adding:

"It is well past time to start putting my family first. Wrestling has come above everything for half my life. I'm blessed with a beautiful wife, 3 kids, and twin boys on the way. Breaking my back was a blessing in disguise and the slow down I personally needed. I've caused a lot of damage at home and there are some steps I need to take to better myself for my family. Thank you to fans across the globe for the love. Please continue to support and pray for us."

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to the former WWE name as he ends his wrestling career.

