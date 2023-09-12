38-year-old former WWE star reacts to his message to the company getting 1 million views

A former WWE Superstar recently reacted to his message to the company, which got over a million views.

Ever since his WWE release, Matt Cardona has been making quite a name for himself on the Indies by wrestling for various promotions, namely in GCW. He has earned the moniker "Death Match King" due to him, especially in the match with the same name.

However, the life of an Indie wrestler isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Wrestlers are responsible for their expenses and are paid little for their efforts. The lack of stability is one of the biggest cons of being an Indie wrestler.

Matt Cardona recently posted a video on social media asking Vince McMahon to rehire him to the WWE. The video went viral on social media and garnered over a million views. This resulted in the Death Match King reacting to the video.

"1 million views. Lol."

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona claims Jon Moxley is ducking him

Matt Cardona successfully defeated Frank the Clown at a recent GCW pay-per-view. However, after the grueling match, he was attacked from behind by a masked man who turned out to be Jon Moxley. The latter then defeated Cardona for the GCW Title.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Matt Cardona stated that Moxley has since been ducking a rematch and wasn't ready during their first encounter.

"He's ducking me ... not only have I not had a match with Moxley in GCW, I have since gotten no rematch for my GCW Championship after losing to Moxley. I was screwed, I had a grueling one-on-one encounter with Frank the Clown. It took everything I had to beat Frank, one of the toughest competitors in the game. Just as I'm celebrating, thinking I had won, out comes Moxley, who screws me," Cardona said.

He continued:

"I wasn't ready. Even though I'm always ready, I wasn't ready at that moment. I haven't gotten a rematch against Mox or against anyone for that title ... so I think GCW's gotta book it – or AEW – either or." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon or Triple H will ever consider bringing back Matt Cardona to the WWE.

