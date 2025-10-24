  • home icon
  38-year-old former WWE star says "I love you" to Bayley

38-year-old former WWE star says "I love you" to Bayley

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 24, 2025 03:51 GMT
Bayley (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)
Bayley (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)

Bayley received a heartfelt message from her good friend and former WWE star, Carmella. The latter is celebrating her birthday and responded to Bayley's post on Instagram.

Carmella is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and also the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner. During her time with the Stamford-based company, she even held the Women's Tag Team Championships and the 24/7 Championship. In February 2025, it was reported that she had exited the company, marking the end of her 12-year tenure.

On Instagram, Carmella reacted to Bayley's heartfelt birthday post that was dedicated to her. The former SmackDown Women's Champion expressed her love for The Role Model, with whom she has been friends for years.

"I love youuuuuuuuuuuu. Idk what I’d do without you!!!!!" wrote Carmella.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram comment:

Vince Russo thinks Bayley and three other WWE stars have "run their course"

Vince Russo thinks Bayley, alongside The New Day and The Miz, has "run their course".

Speaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that there is nothing more WWE could do with these stars. He said:

"There are, I would say, at least a dozen WWE talents that have just run their course, bro. There’s nothing more you can do with them. After a while, there’s just nothing, you know? I mean, bro—New Day, Miz, Bayley—they’ve run their course. That’s the problem, bro. They’ve run their course,”
Bayley is currently working in a tag team with Lyra Valkyria. The duo were set to challenge for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. However, Bayley was removed from the match at the last minute, as she was replaced by the returning Becky Lynch.

The Role Model also missed the SummerSlam 2025 card. She failed to become the #1 contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship after losing to Valkyria.

