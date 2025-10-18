Vince Russo claims Bayley & 3 other WWE stars have “run their course” (Exclusive)

WWE has several stars signed to its main roster currently, with many more already in the pipeline in NXT. Several of them have been with the promotion for over a decade now, including Randy Orton, Sheamus, and R-Truth, all of whom have been with the company since the 2000s.

Veteran writer Vince Russo recently criticized four of the company's current stars, including former Women's Champion Bayley. He claimed that the former NXT Women's Champion has run her course in the promotion, despite winning the Women's Championship as recently as WrestleMania XL.

On the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo slammed three other superstars, all of whom are former champions in the promotion. The stars in question are former WWE World Tag Team Champions, The New Day, and former WWE Champion, The Miz.

"There are, I would say, at least a dozen WWE talents that have just run their course, bro. There’s nothing more you can do with them. After a while, there’s just nothing, you know? I mean, bro — New Day, Miz, Bayley — they’ve run their course. That’s the problem, bro. They’ve run their course,” Russo said.

All of these wrestlers are involved in current storylines on television despite Russo's comments. Bayley has recently changed her gimmick, portraying a split personality character, combining her 'hugger' and 'role model' gimmicks. She is currently teaming with Lyra Valkyria against Raquel and Roxanne Perez.

The New Day turned heel after kicking Big E out of the group last year and have since won the tag team championships once and were involved in a feud with Penta till September. Meanwhile, The Miz is set for a programme against Carmelo Hayes after turning on him earlier this month.

