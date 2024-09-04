38-year-old former WWE Superstar puts The Bloodline on notice, sends a message to Zilla Fatu

Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has put The Bloodline on notice ahead of his match against Zilla Fatu. Ali and Fatu will cross paths on September 5 at a House of Glory show in Chicago.

Fatu is one of the hottest and fastest-rising professional wrestlers in the entire industry. He recently won his first major titles in the business, capturing the House of Glory Crown Jewel and Reality of Wrestling Championships.

On September 5, Fatu will defend the HOG Crown Jewel Championship against Mustafa Ali. Ahead of their match, the 38-year-old put Fatu on notice and even brought up his Bloodline in a fiery message.

"Mr. Fatu, it is my belief that you did not need to work hard for everything that you have. It is my belief that the hard work was done by those that came before you. Your success if because of your bloodline," said Ali. [1:14 onward]

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Zilla Fatu discussed his Bloodline family members who have competed in WWE

Zilla Fatu is busy on the independent circuit and remains in no rush to sign with WWE.

Speaking with Joey Franchize, Fatu briefly talked about members of The Bloodline who have made it in WWE, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, and others. Fatu said:

"I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush."

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Zilla Fatu and if he decides to sign with WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback