38-year-old released WWE Superstar has wholesome reaction to fan praising historic RAW match

Over the years, WWE RAW has featured many historical matches that are still talked about today among many fans, with one such being Nia Jax vs. Mercedes Mone on the August 14, 2017, edition of the show.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) became the number-one contender for Alexa Bliss' WWE RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2017 after picking up a victory over Nia Jax. Both Mone and Jax had feuded with each other for months prior. Their rivalry was also notable at the time for making it to the premium live event match card without a title on the line.

Nia Jax recently retweeted a fan's post reminiscing about the bout on WWE RAW in the build-up to SummerSlam 2017:

Nia Jax ultimately got her opportunity for the red brand's top prize a few months later at WrestleMania 34, where she dethroned Alexa Bliss.

While the company released Jax in late 2021, she returned to WWE for a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she is the current IWGP Women's Champion in her first reign.

Nia Jax answers whether top WWE star pulled strings backstage for her storyline

A year before her release in November 2021, during the Thunderdome Era of the pandemic, Nia Jax and her then-tag team partner Shayna Baszler were feuding against Lana.

Jax put the former manager through the commentary table for several weeks. They ultimately wound up having a Tables match on WWE RAW, which Lana won by finally returning the favor.

During her interview with Ring The Belle, Nia Jax discussed the original plans for her storyline with Lana:

"We had this build up to Survivor Series and that was when she was actually supposed to out me through a table. It was supposed to be like, she ends up winning up somehow she puts me through a table before she gets the win. We built her like the ultimate babyface and I was a major Bully. But the creative changed certain things and so...," said Jax.

When asked whether Roman Reigns played a role in the creative changes, Nia Jax gave an ambiguous answer:

"Who even knows that [laughs]. I don't know. You know things happen but what did was we made best out of what we were given and I am so proud of her because she sold that position and she did so well. I wish she put me though a table."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns allegedly made WWE change Lana and Nia Jax’s spot at Survivor Series. Roman Reigns allegedly made WWE change Lana and Nia Jax’s spot at Survivor Series. https://t.co/eU2paM1cn8

Nia Jax has received criticism for her in-ring skills, with some superstars claiming that she is a stiff worker. However, a WWE Hall of Famer recently voiced his take on the matter, denying such allegations.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes