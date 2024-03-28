38-year-old star costing Sami Zayn against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL would be a good idea, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Chad Gable should cost Sami Zayn his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

The 38-year-old came close to dethroning The Ring General last year but ultimately fell short. Gable also participated in the Gauntlet Match on RAW a few weeks back to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he once again failed to get past the finish line. Since then, Gable has been in the ears of Sami Zayn, explaining to the former NXT Champion why he won't be able to beat Gunther at WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he wants to see Gable "scr*w Zayn in the Intercontinental Championship match at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Rvent.

"Is Gable gonna scr*w Sami? I hope so." [From 1:10:12 onwards]

Sami Zayn's Road to WrestleMania also hit a bump on RAW this past Monday as he lost to Bronson Reed just two weeks before his big match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Gunther, meanwhile, has not been pinned or submitted since making his main roster debut. The Ring General has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for over 600 days and currently looks favorite to retain the title at WrestleMania XL.

