38-year-old star defends Rey Mysterio; gives Kofi Kingston some hilarious advice

Over the last week, Rey Mysterio has been the subject of some huge rants from Kofi Kingston. The New Day member has been targeting the WWE legend ever since he called him out on WWE RAW, but recently, Kofi suffered a setback of sorts.

Kingston was forced to defend himself online as fans called him out for his promo on the red brand, where he claimed he has been in WWE longer and accomplished more than Mysterio. His rant was met with a swift defense as 38-year-old Joaquin Wilde went to bat for the LWO's leader.

Wilde responded to Kofi Kingston's rant on X with a video, reminding him that the LWO gave both him and Xavier Woods a beatdown in the ring. Furthermore, he took shots at Kingston's new look and advised him to grow his mustache back along with something else.

"Man, I can’t believe I wasted three minutes and 46 seconds of my life listening to Kofi Kingston run his mouth all while rocking the same facial hair as The Undertaker from the Corporate Ministry era. You sure do have a lot to say about Rey Mysterio, but at no point in that incoherent rant did you ever acknowledge me, Dragon Lee, or Cruz Del Toro, a.k.a the three guys that whupped y’all a**es and smashed y’all faces worse than Xavier Woods smashed my damn hat. You want to talk about facts, Kofi? Here’s a fact for you. When you mess with Rey Mysterio, you mess with the entire LWO, and we gave y’all a taste of that on Monday, and this is just getting started. This is far from over between us. Hey, why don’t you do yourself a favor? Grow your mustache back, and while you’re at it, grow a set of ba**s, too," said Joaquin Wilde.

Wilde's emotional response was certainly noteworthy, and The New Day may have much to say about it. It will be interesting to see where this storyline goes.

Rey Mysterio has wrestled a whopping 1,500 matches for WWE

One key point from Kofi Kingston's X rant had to do with the number of matches Rey Mysterio has wrestled. According to Kingston, he has far more televised matches than the Master of the 619.

By his count, Kofi is at 886, while Mysterio has wrestled 682. However, it was recently pointed out by a fan on the social media platform that Mysterio reached a huge milestone a few weeks ago following his match with Logan Paul, as he completed his 1,500th match with the Stamford-based promotion.

Of course, this includes non-televised matches, such as house shows. Regardless of whether it was on TV, it is nothing short of a legendary achievement.

