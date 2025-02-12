Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio just wrestled his 1500th match for the Stamford-based promotion. On this week's episode of RAW, Mysterio took on Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber qualification match and ended up losing to the former US Champion.

Many fans consider Rey Mysterio the greatest high-flyer in pro wrestling history. He has done it all in the business and still possesses insane agility at his age. He has done quite well so far under the Triple H regime.

Rey Mysterio's match against Logan Paul on this week's edition of WWE RAW was his 1500th bout for the promotion. Mysterio has won a whopping 1021 matches and has lost 453, with 26 bouts ending in a draw.

Rey Mysterio talks about possibly announcing his WWE retirement

Mysterio is still going strong at the age of 50 and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, the wrestling veteran opened up about announcing his retirement somewhere down the line. Here's what he said:

“I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, ‘This is the last time I’m going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.’ I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I would think, ‘I’m just going to retire one day,’ but it’s a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it.” [H/T Fightful]

Mysterio's fans would love to see him announce his retirement beforehand and have a lengthy farewell tour similar to fellow WWE legend John Cena. Cena announced his farewell tour last year and will call it quits by the end of 2025.

