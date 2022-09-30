38-year-old star isn't getting buried by Roman Reigns' star power, according to WWE legend

WWE producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms was full of praise for Sami Zayn, stating that the Bloodline member stands out amongst Roman Reigns' faction.

Sami has been associated with the heel faction for the last few months. He was officially recognized as the "Honorary Uce" by Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown. The Tribal Chief even gave him a t-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Shane Helms stressed that Sami Zayn is currently doing some of the best work in pro wrestling. The former WWE wrestler added that the Master Strategist is shining the brightest despite being surrounded by great workers in The Bloodline.

"Bigger the star, the bigger the shadow they cast. It is very easy to get lost in big shadows. So Sami, not only isn't getting lost, he's standing out and he's shining all by himself. If he's in a promo by himself, it's good. If him and Roman are in there talking together, you know, and you see Jey [Uso]. Can't stress enough how great a performer Jey is and Jimmy too. But Jey kind of had that singles run by himself where he really stood out. And Paul [Heyman], you know, Paul can't be touched on the microphone. You just got so many powerful performers there. And like I said, Sami is still the one I'm focusing on the most. It's a testament to the guy." [30:59 - 31:53]

Shane Helms compared Sami Zayn- Roman Reigns segment on WWE SmackDown to an iconic WCW segment

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns took fans on an emotional rollercoaster journey as he asked Sami to take off the Bloodline t-shirt. The Tribal Chief went on to present a new t-shirt to the former NXT Champion, officially welcoming him into the group.

Shane Helms compared the situation to the iconic WCW segment where The Four Horsemen turned on Sting:

"Sami is the number one act right now. He can do anything. He can be funny, he can be serious. When he had that sad face on this past Friday, people were legitimately sad. I tweeted this out. It reminded me of when the Horseman kicked out Sting." [27:58 - 28:19]

The storyline of Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline has been enthralling so far. It'll be interesting to see what WWE's end goal is, with Kevin Owens also lurking in the shadows.

Please credit the After the Bell podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far