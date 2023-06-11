38-year-old star is "laughing while counting" his money, three years after WWE fired him

In his latest tweet, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona hinted that he's making a massive amount of money ever since being fired three years ago.

Cardona was let go by WWE in 2020 after a 15-year run with the promotion. He became incredibly successful during his stint with the company.

Ever since being released, Matt Cardona has done quite well for himself on the independent scene. He is dubbed by many fans as "The Indy God" as he keeps on bagging championships one after the other. Cardona has been working alongside Steph DeLander for a while now, who previously worked in NXT as Persia Pirotta.

As per Cardona, the duo is making an insane amount of money following their respective releases from the global wrestling juggernaut. Check out his tweet below:

"Two people fired from WWE… Two people taking over the indies and maniacally laughing while counting their cash! @stephdelander"

Matt Cardona slammed WWE shortly after his release for an interesting reason

A short while after letting Matt Cardona go, World Wrestling Entertainment reached out to Chelsea Green with a request. The promotion wanted to shoot a segment with Mandy Rose and Otis at their residence and use their pool. Cardona wasn't happy one bit over this and had the following to say on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast:

"I'm sitting by the pool with Chelsea and she has a weird look on her face, checking her phone, and I'm like, 'Babe, what's up?' She's like, 'Someone from WWE asked me if Otis and Mandy Rose and a camera crew can come here to film a pool scene for SmackDown.' I was shaking in anger. You fired me, but you wanna use my pool?" [H/T Fightful]

Check out the entire video below:

Cardona has previously made it known on various occasions that he will gladly return to the company if an offer is made. The Indy God made it clear that he will only accept the offer if Steph DeLander is rehired as well.

