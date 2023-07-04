38-year-old star makes first RAW appearance in over 7 months to save Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle faced the pound-for-pound strongest man in WWE, Giovanni Vinci, and was successful in getting the win, but he had less than a second before Ludwig Kaiser attacked him. He was saved by the returning Drew McIntyre, who made only his second appearance on RAW this year.

As you probably know, Drew McIntyre returned to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 39 at Money in the Bank 2023 - confronting Imperium leader Gunther. McIntyre's return came after rumors of a supposed contract dispute - one that Triple H vehemently denied in the post-show press conference.

On the latest episode of RAW, Matt Riddle defeated Giovanni Vinci only to get assaulted by Ludwig Kaiser immediately after. The Scottish Warrior made an appearance - his first on RAW since January 2nd, 2023 and saved The King of Bros.

He then had a face-to-face with Gunther, who he is expected to square off against at SummerSlam 2023 - picking up right where he left off after falling short at WrestleMania 39.

The Ring General is just two months away from breaking the Honky Tonk Man's record as the all-time longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, so it will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on McIntyre before the record is broken.

Post-match, Matt Riddle thanked Drew McIntyre backstage and suggested that they face Imperium in the Scotsman's first match since being drafted to RAW. He agreed, but they went out to get some pints in Baltimore first.

