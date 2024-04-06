38-year-old star provides update after scary fall on WWE SmackDown

Following a nasty fall on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, a 38-year-old star has provided an update about his condition. The name being discussed is Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa.

On Friday Night SmackDown, multiple prominent stars competed in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to win the prestigious trophy. "Big" Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Tozawa were the last remaining participants in the ring.

After the 38-year-old star was beaten up, The Viking Raiders member took advantage of the situation and eliminated him. Ivar picked up The Alpha Academy star and threw him over the top rope at Otis, who had been eliminated earlier.

The former Cruiserweight Champion took a rough bump, flying over Otis' head at a fast pace before seemingly landing hard on his neck. WWE referees were quick to check on him, and everyone seemed worried about the star's well-being.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after Friday Night SmackDown, Akira Tozawa shared a positive update, assuring fans he was back on his feet and feeling fine.

Check out the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's tweet below:

WWE star Akira Tozawa opens up about his body transformation

Recently, Akira Tozawa spoke about his drastic weight loss and shocking body transformation.

In a chat with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Tozawa revealed that he felt fantastic after dropping a considerable amount of weight. The 38-year-old star also gave a shoutout to fellow superstars Apollo Crews and Ricochet for their expert tips.

The former Cruiserweight Champion mentioned that he had changed his lifestyle and routine to undergo a body transformation.

"I was like, 240 pounds. So right now, 155. Yeah. It's been 10 years. But I changed the routine, lifestyle, yeah. I'm going to the gym every day. Eat clean."

As of now, none of the Alpha Academy members are set to compete at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for Tozawa after The Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia.

