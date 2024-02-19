Monday Night RAW features an incredibly popular stable that the WWE Universe is fully behind. One of its members recently opened up about his shocking body transformation.

Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa recently spoke to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp about his weight loss. The Japanese star credited his contemporaries, Ricochet and Apollo Crews, for giving him advice.

Furthermore, he added that despite the weight loss, he feels stronger than before, and that grinding repeatedly only helped in his charisma and skill to go out and perform. Tozawa has found success on television since joining Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri on RAW.

"I was like, 240 pounds. So right now, 155," Tozawa stated. "Yeah. It's been 10 years. But I changed the routine, lifestyle, yeah. I'm going to the gym every day. Eat clean." [From 0:07 to 0:34]

Expand Tweet

The Alpha Academy star previously held the Cruiserweight Championship and the 24/7 Title, both of which are now defunct. He is yet to win a tag team or active singles belt.

Akira Tozawa says Shinsuke Nakamura's 2018 Royal Rumble win was his favorite moment in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura had only made his main roster debut less than a year prior but wound up winning the Royal Rumble 2018. He went on to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. Despite losing the bout, Nakamura's Rumble win itself is iconic in its own right.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Akira Tozawa revealed that The Artist's 2018 Royal Rumble win impacted him deeply.

"Ah, Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble match. Yeah, that was, that was crazy. I was like, oh yeah, he is Japanese! He is Japanese!"

Alpha Academy's leader, Chad Gable, claimed that Akira Tozawa is still a "junior cadet" and that he has a lot more to pick up on. However, the "Tozawa Shuffle," as it is called, has become very popular among the WWE Universe.

If you use the first quote, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Fightful.