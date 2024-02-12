WWE Superstar explains why Shinsuke Nakamura winning Royal Rumble 2018 is his favorite moment (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar has stated that his favorite all-time moment in Royal Rumble history involves Shinsuke Nakamura for a specific reason.

In the 2018 Royal Rumble, the final four superstars in the men's rumble match were Finn Balor, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Shinsuke Nakamura. While Balor looked to be the one to win after almost an hour of staying in the match, he was eliminated by Cena. Surprisingly, it was The King of Strong Style who took out both Reigns and Cena one by one.

While Nakamura was unable to take down AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 afterward, his Rumble win apparently made a deep impact on Akira Tozawa.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, he noted that it was his favorite Royal Rumble moment.

"Ah, Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble match. Ya, that was, that was crazy. I was like, oh yeah, he is Japanese! He is Japanese!" [00:51 onwards]

Watch the full video below.

Another WWE Superstar is keeping a close eye on Akira Tozawa

After Tozawa joined The Alpha Academy, he is apparently being kept under surveillance by Chad Gable in the course of his training.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Gable stated:

"He [Akira Tozawa] has got a lot of work to do. He is still a junior cadet. I've got full-on, 24/7 surveillance on this guy and his training. So I can keep an eye on him at all times. The problem is every time I check the camera, I would turn it on, he is doing the freakin' Tozawa Shuffle, as it has come to be known. But he snaps out of it quick. He gets back to his training. So, he's learning," Chad Gable said.

Gable further added:

"No days off. Not in the early stages man. Everybody wants to be a part of the Academy. But they don't realize the work that goes in, right?"

As of now, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for Akira Tozawa in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent? Watch the video below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE