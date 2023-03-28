38-year-old star reacts after Rey Mysterio gets brutally attacked by Judgment Day on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest via disqualification. Post-match, he was brutally attacked by The Judgment Day, which led to Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma coming to his aid.

Over the past few weeks, Escobar has been by the side of Mysterio as he has been tormented by his son Dominik and The Judgment Day. The lucha libre star showed his respect for the veteran after they exchanged masks following a match on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Dominik has been disrespectful to the tradition of the mask and destroyed the one gifted by Rey to Escobar.

Taking to Twitter, Santos Escobar has now reacted to his faction coming to the aid of the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer.

The 38-year-old star posted a photo of LDF confronting Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. While Escobar didn't caption the photo, his intentions were made clear on RAW itself.

Check out Santos Escobar's tweet:

It is likely that Legado will try to and be by Mysterio's side when he takes on Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

Kurt Angle recently commented on Rey Mysterio being inducted into the Hall of Fame

WWE veteran Kurt Angle recently commented on Rey Mysterio's upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer stated that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion should've been inducted after his retirement.

"I'm so happy for him. I'm surprised that, you know what, I'm not surprised they are not doing it when he retires. But, you know, I think Rey being inducted into the Hall of Fame this prematurely, I think he deserves it still; I just don't think it's the right time. I think he should get into the Hall of Fame after he retires. But that's me, and I'm old school, and that's how I think."

"I WISH EDDIE WAS MY REAL FATHER AND YOU NEVER EXISTED!" @DomMysterio35 sends a brutal message to @reymysterio on #WrestleMania

The feud between Rey and his son, Dominik, has been going on for months. It was initiated at last year's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event when the young WWE star betrayed Rey and Edge.

After months of humiliation, Rey finally snapped and hit his son on last week's SmackDown after Dom insulted his mother and sister, who were sitting at ringside. The night after the Hall of Fame ceremony, Mysterio will be in action against his son Dominik.

