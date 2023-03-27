"I just don't think it's the right time" - Kurt Angle gets honest about Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Rey Mysterio will rightfully go into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and while several fans are celebrating the upcoming induction, Kurt Angle explained why the timing wasn't ideal.

The Master of the 619 will face his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, and based on recent reports, he has no plans on retiring from the in-ring competition just yet, irrespective of what happens at the mega show.

Rey Mysterio will join a select group of superstars who've gotten a spot in the prestigious Hall of Fame while being an active talent. Kurt Angle, though, wasn't in favor of the move as he believes WWE could have waited until his former rival's retirement to give him the deserved honor.

While Kurt Angle was all in for Mysterio joining him in the Hall of Fame, he explained why the company could have delayed the accolade, on the latest episode of his The Kurt Angle show:

"I'm so happy for him. I'm surprised that, you know what, I'm not surprised they are not doing it when he retires. But, you know, I think Rey being inducted into the Hall of Fame this prematurely, I think he deserves it still; I just don't think it's the right time. I think he should get into the Hall of Fame after he retires. But that's me, and I'm old school, and that's how I think." [From 32:00 onwards]

Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio have had some memorable battles in WWE. The Olympic hero reminded fans that the current superstar has been wrestling at the highest level for nearly 30 years.

Like many fans, Kurt Angle was also not surprised by Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction, as he added:

"You have to realize this kid's been wrestling for thirty-something years. This Hall of Fame induction was definitely going to happen, whether they did it now or later." [33:04 - 33:15]

Rey Mysterio and Dominik get praise for their SmackDown segment

It finally happened! Much to the enthusiasm of the WWE Universe, Rey Mysterio snapped and attacked Dominik on this week's SmackDown after the latter disrespected his mother and sister at ringside.

Mysterio's attack on Dom received the biggest pop of the night, and as of this writing, it is the most-viewed video on WWE's YouTube channel from the most recent installment of the blue brand.

While reviewing the episode on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also agreed that Rey and Dom's angle was the best moment of the evening, as everything else was just a "filler" before WrestleMania 39.

The showdown between father and son is expected to be one of the most exciting matches at 'Mania, but what are your predictions? Who gets the upper hand in the Mysterio family drama? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes