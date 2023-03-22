WWE Hall of Famer reportedly discussed his retirement with Triple H for WrestleMania 39

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE after he took over the creative. However, he received additional responsibilities and made several difficult calls in the company. According to a recent report, Rey Mysterio discussed the idea of retiring from in-ring competition with The Game for WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio began feuding with Edge and Rey Mysterio and joined The Judgment Day under Triple H's new regime. However, the Master of 619 had no interest in raising his hands on his own son and chose not to fight Dominik on several occasions.

Lately, Rey has been retaliating as Dominik has crossed all limits, and the two are headed for a match at WrestleMania 39. According to a new report from WrestleVotes via Give Me Sport, Rey Mysterio reportedly spoke about retiring from in-ring competition to Triple H after his match at WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don't think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame. This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit. So I don't know if he agreed to do another full year, let's say and retire at 40. I don't know if he's going to drag this out with Dom until they feel like it's complete." [H/T - Give Me Sport]

It will be interesting to see when Rey Mysterio wants to retire from wrestling and how long the storyline goes with his son. Last year, Triple H played a small part in the storyline as he drafted Rey on WWE SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio never feuded with Triple H in WWE

Rey Mysterio rose to stardom during the beginning of the Ruthless Aggression Era after he worked in the Cruiserweight division. He later formed an alliance with Eddie Guerrero and won the WWE Tag Team Championships.

After Guerrero's tragic passing away, Rey began his journey as a main event talent. During the 2006 Royal Rumble match, Hunter and Rey Mysterio came face-to-face for the first time.

In the end, Mysterio was able to overcome the odds as he eliminated Randy Orton and Triple H to win the Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, the two only had a few interactions in the company.

During their time as active competitors, the two have teamed up on WWE RAW and SmackDown. However, the former World Champions have never feuded in the company in any capacity.

What are your thoughts on Rey Mysterio's possible retirement? Sound off in the comment section below.

