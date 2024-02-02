38-year-old star on returning to WWE for the first time in nearly four years under a previous gimmick

The landscape of WWE has faced new lows as several notable stars are either injured or away from promotion due to controversies. Recently, a popular star revealed if he would like to return to the company under a previous gimmick.

In 2020, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) was released from WWE. Later, he became the Indie God and King of Death Matches after spending a handful of years on the independent circuit after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

Unlike many other released stars, Cardona has not yet returned under Triple H's regime. Speaking to McKenzie Mitchell, the former Intercontinental and United States Champion was asked about what attire would he wear if he potentially returned to the promotion under the new regime.

"If it was up to me and if I could keep the Matt Cardona name, obviously I could never wear the same thing... I mean yeah, this is my new look now, but if I had to go back and switch everything to like ZRs [Zack Ryder] again, I would."

He added that he's grateful for his time with the company, but won't return anytime soon.

"WWE was great. It was awesome, I was there for over a decade. I'm so fortunate for my time there. I wouldn't be the Indie God without my time in WWE. I'm not saying that one bit, I love it. It was great, but it's over." [14:00 - 16:00]

Matt Riddle on potentially returning to WWE

In September 2023, Matt Riddle was released from the promotion after he was surrounded by controversy following the merger. The Original Bro is currently working on the independent circuit.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former United States Champion spoke about a potential return. He said that anyone can return after CM Punk's return to the company:

"So it's like can't knock it, WWE gave you a platform multiple WrestleManias multiple Royal Rumbles multiple Survivor Series, multiple everything. Sweet. Thank you no harm. Thank you for all the money in the championships and how people and kids look at me because they got to see me on their screens."

The former RAW and NXT Tag Team Champion is currently signed with MLW.

Do you want to see Zack Ryder return under the new regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

