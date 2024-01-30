38-year-old star who was released from WWE after over five years talks about a potential return

The landscape of WWE is in constant flux as major superstars are sidelined due to injuries. Meanwhile, a former star who worked with the promotion for over five years spoke about a potential return.

In September 2023, Matt Riddle was released from WWE after he was surrounded by controversy and taken off weekly television. The Original Bro became one of the most popular characters in the company after he was moved to the main roster.

Unfortunately, he never got the chance to reunite with Randy Orton before his release. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, The Original Bro was asked about a potential return to the promotion possibly in the near future.

"I'll say this. I have no ill will. I really don't. I'm thankful they gave me the opportunities they gave me. I'm super stoked on it. Super happy about it. And yeah, just even with the UFC. Not bitter. I'm grateful. I got to fight in the biggest fight organization in the world. And even when Dana slammed me, it built my stardom for being like the 4:20 athlete of the year."

He said that there's a possibility after CM Punk's return.

"So it's like can't knock it, WWE gave you a platform multiple WrestleManias multiple Royal Rumbles multiple Survivor Series, multiple everything. Sweet. Thank you no harm. Thank you for all the money in the championships and how people and kids look at me because they got to see me on their screens." (H/T CVV)

In July 2018, Riddle was signed with the promotion. He worked with WWE for over five years before his release in September 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Matt Riddle became a liability for the company

Matt Riddle thrived in the promotion under the old regime as he was paired with Randy Orton and became one of the most popular faces on WWE's main roster. However, the new regime had different plans for The Original Bro.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T believes that the former United States and RAW & NXT Tag Team Champion became a liability to the promotion due to the controversies.

"There is only so much that is going to be tolerated. It catches up to you, you become a liability. I was not shocked or surprised this happened. You put yourself in a position for something to happen. Nine times out of ten it will happen.”

After his release, he joined MLW and even faced Jacob Fatu.

