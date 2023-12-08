38-year-old star sends a cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown return after 120 days

Ahead of making a WWE SmackDown television return after a hundred and twenty days, a 38-year-old sent a cryptic message.

The star in question is Karrion Kross - a two-time NXT Champion who was last seen making an on-screen appearance on the August 11 episode of the blue show.

The Doom Walker then wrestled AJ Styles in a singles match but failed to pick up a victory on SmackDown. Since then, Kross has competed in dark matches but did not make a TV presence.

On the December 8 episode of the special Tribute to the Troops SmackDown episode, the former NXT Champion is set to make his return for the United States Title Tournament Match. The star will face Bobby Lashley to secure his place and potentially face Logan Paul for the US Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Karrion Kross unleashed a cryptic message as a warning to The All Mighty and other WWE SmackDown stars:

Check out The Doom Walker's tweet below:

"The true path forward is never linear. Building the final picture is like completing a giant puzzle with endless pieces. Temperament. Joy. Patience. Honor. Pride. As we create a new vision, The old one begins to change. Things appear as they actually are, Not as you were told," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross destroyed a fan's sign during a recent WWE live event

The 38-year-old WWE Superstar faced Brawling Brutes member Butch during a recent live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

It was Butch who picked up a huge victory over Kross. When the former NXT Champion and Scarlett headed backstage, the latter saw a fan sign that read, "Marry me Scarlett."

That fan sign was a bit too bold for the SmackDown superstar's taste. Instead of declining the fan's request for Scarlett to marry him, her husband ripped the sign to shreds.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if The Doom Walker moves forward to face The Maverick for the US title on SmackDown or a premium live event.

What did you make up of Karrion Kross' cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here