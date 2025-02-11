  • home icon
  38-year-old star should've been written off WWE TV due to Penta injuring him, says veteran (Exclusive)

38-year-old star should've been written off WWE TV due to Penta injuring him, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 11, 2025 08:21 GMT
Penta on his WWE debut! (Image from WWE.com)
Penta on his WWE debut! (Image from WWE.com)

Penta immediately made his mark in WWE, defeating Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser in his short time with the company. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the Luchador could have been further elevated if Gable had been written off after suffering a shoot injury against the former AEW star.

Chad Gable was recently written off WWE programming. He noted that he was going on an expedition to deal with his 'Lucha problems.' The American Made has previously suffered losses against Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio, indicating that the 38-year-old is unable to beat Luchadors.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Gable should've been written off WWE TV after his match against Penta as the former AEW star snapped his arm during their match:

"Listen to how ridiculous this is: So Penta has his first match against Chad Gable. Penta puts Gable in that move that’s supposed to snap his arm. The next week Gable appears perfectly fine, the next week, they write Gable off the show to go look for Luchas. How did you not hurt him, and that’s why he’s off the show? That gets Penta over. The fact that Penta uses this move, Gable no-sells it and then you write him off the show for a completely different reason. Do you know how incompetent that is?" [From 28:01 onwards]
Penta is currently embroiled in a mini-feud against Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser. He was also recently in action at the WWE Main Event, defeating Grayson Waller.

Edited by Angana Roy
