38-year-old star tipped to face Brock Lesnar by WWE legend

A 38-year-old star has been tipped to face Brock Lesnar by a WWE legend. The Beast dominated John Cena in their match at Wrestlepalooza. He hit several German Suplexes on The Franchise Player and delivered multiple F-5s on his way to the win.

However, not everyone was a fan of the match, with fans online calling the squash unnecessary. However, speaking on Busted Open, WWE legend Bully Ray said this is how Lesnar is usually booked, and it could lead to him putting over the 38-year-old Gunther.

"If you look at Brock's history, okay? When Brock does something, it means something. It either means something for a moment in time that propels somebody out onto bigger and better things, or it means something for Brock. Most of the time, Brock is doing something for somebody else," Bully said.

He then pointed out that WWE could build Lesnar up as an unstoppable force with no one to challenge him until former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther steps up.

"What if Brock just keeps showing up wherever he wants? Even if it's when John appears, F-5 on this guy, F-5 on this guy, F-5 on this announcer, F-5 on this woman, and F-5 on this catering person. Brock Lesnar is destroying the entire WWE one by one by one. What if Brock Lesnar turns into Conan the Barbarian, turns into Arnold, and then says, 'There is nobody out there who can do anything about it.' And then Gunther's music hits. And that's why John Cena let Brock destroy him. Because that's starting to propel Brock to where we need him to be. So Gunther can be the hero coming back," he added.

Gunther and Brock Lesnar briefly interacted during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and The Ring General has previously expressed his desire to face The Beast Incarnate in a one-on-one contest.

Notably, the 38-year-old has been out of action since SummerSlam 2025. He reportedly underwent surgery on his nose recently.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE last month

Before Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar's last WWE match came at SummerSlam 2023. He then vanished from the promotion, and with him being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment, a return to the global juggernaut seemed unlikely.

However, last month, The Beast shockingly made his comeback at SummerSlam, laying out John Cena with an F-5 in the closing moments of Night Two.

With his dominant win over The Franchise Player at Wrestlepalooza, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Beast Incarnate next.

