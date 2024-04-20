38-year-old star vows to shake up WWE with the Draft; puts The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre and others on notice

A WWE Superstar after SmackDown mentioned that he sees the 2024 Draft as his chance to shake things up. The star also set his sights on big names, including The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre, and several others on the roster.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) joined forces with veteran Paul Ellering to form The Final Testament. At WrestleMania 40, Bobby Lashley, and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated The Final Testament in a Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight match.

On the April 19 episode of SmackDown, AOP also failed to pick up a win in a WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal Four-Way match. This led to Karrion Kross breaking his silence on the matter in an exclusive backstage interview. The 38-year-old star, alongside Scarlett, discussed the struggles of The Final Testament faction while recollecting that he had not won a televised match since 2023.

However, the former NXT Champion is looking forward to the 2024 WWE Draft and has promised to instrument change for good. In the video, Kross also fired shots at several top names in the company.

"There's something much bigger going on here than what's been happening in the ring. Hey, how's The Bloodline doing? Someone in shambles? (I guess you could say that.)... And how's Drew McIntyre doing? Has he ever gotten his mind back? (Nope.) Shinsuke Nakamura still completely honorless? (Competely.) How's The O.C. doing? (I guess you could say not so good.) So basically, non-existent. And even though Bobby won at WrestleMania and the following Friday, he took all the momentum and he blew it once again."

He continued:

"You just gotta have a little bit of faith, that’s how it works. Everything happens for a reason and with the Draft coming up, everything’s going to change again, just like I said. I told you this place was gonna be recycled... There’s something much bigger going on here than just what you’re watching in the ring. Mark my words and remember what I’m saying because I always tell you the truth. So sayeth The Final Testament," he said. [From 00:48 to 02:26]

Check out the full video below:

Karrion Kross has not picked up a televised WWE win in over nine months

Back in July 2023, The Doom Walker was involved in a feud with AJ Styles and The O.C. In a mixed tag team match on the June 16, 2023 edition of SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett defeated The Phenomenal One and Michin.

However, on the following episode of the blue brand, AJ Styles got his revenge and beat the 38-year-old star in a singles match. The July 28, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown saw Karrion Kross emerge victorious over The O.C. member Karl Anderson in a one-on-one match.

It's been almost nine months since the former NXT Champion picked up a win on TV because several of his matches with Bobby Lashley ended in no contest. Fans will have to wait and see what Karrion Kross has up his sleeves following the WWE Draft 2024.

