38-year-old superstar declares himself as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to declare himself as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with his wife, Chelsea Green, and her tag team partner Sonya Deville.

Green and Deville recently won the Women's Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The win marked their first-ever championship triumph in the company.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona posted an edited photo of him standing next to Green and Deville. He was seen holding the Internet Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Cardona recently appeared with a replica of the Women's Tag Team Championship at DDT Pro Wrestling.

His on-screen ally and former WWE star, Steph De Lander, was also seen holding the replica of the title.

How did WWE reportedly react to seeing Matt Cardona with the Women's Tag Team Championship?

Matt Cardona recently made headlines after appearing with the Women's Tag Team Championship at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan 2023.

WWE is usually selective about their properties appearing in other promotions. However, company officials were seemingly not too concerned about Cardona's actions.

Ringside News recently reported that the incident might've been brought up internally within the Stamford-based company. However, there are other things that the company seems to be focusing on and giving attention to. The report stated:

"No one seems to have cared to discuss it yet. I'm sure it's been a discussion up above or will be. We have so much to tend to right now, that's not going to be a priority conversation,"

Cardona is currently working on the independent circuit and has also appeared for numerous top promotions since departing the Stamford-based promotion. He has termed himself "Indy God" and has won championships across numerous promotions, including DDT Pro Wrestling.

