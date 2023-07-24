WWE's reaction to Matt Cardona wearing Chelsea Green's title at another company's show - Reports

Matt Cardona was in the news lately after being spotted with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belt at a recent show. A new report has now shed some light on what the Stamford-based company thinks about Cardona's act.

The former WWE star came out at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan 2023 with Chelsea Green's championship strapped around his waist. Green won the title along with Sonya Deville when they beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17, 2023, episode of RAW.

WWE is quite selective about their properties appearing in other promotions, and unsurprisingly enough, many fans were surprised to see Cardona with the women's tag team belt at the event in Japan.

High-ranking officials within WWE, however, aren't too concerned about the former Intercontinental Champion's latest stunt. Ringside News reported that the Matt Cardona incident might not have been brought up internally as there are other important matters that need attention.

Here's what was reported about the backstage reaction in WWE:

"No one seems to have cared to discuss it yet. I'm sure it's been a discussion up above or will be. We have so much to tend to right now, that's not going to be a priority conversation," a well-placed WWE source told RSN.

Will Matt Cardona join his wife in WWE?

The man formerly known as Zack Ryder was arguably quite an underrated performer in WWE. Matt Cardona was released from the company in April 2020 and has since become one of the most successful wrestlers on the independent circuit.

The self-proclaimed "Indy God" has genuinely upped his game since leaving WWE and, at 38 years old, still has the time to push for one big run, this time under Triple H's creative direction.

Cardona is enjoying winning championships outside WWE, but he's been open about returning to his former employer in several interviews. The former tag team champion has also visited RAW in recent times and has admitted he would entertain phone calls regarding a comeback offer.

Would you like to see Cardona back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.