"We'll have a conversation" - Ex-Superstar open to having return negotiations with WWE after attending RAW

Former United States Champion Matt Cardona recently addressed being backstage at RAW and his possible return to WWE.

Cardona was released from his contract in April 2020. Since then, the 38-year-old has been an active competitor on the independent circuit. Last Monday, The Indie God attended Monday Night RAW. He was spotted backstage with his wife, Chelsea Green, who captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Sonya Deville after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

During a recent interview with Busted Open, Cardona spoke about being backstage at RAW. He also addressed whether he wants to return to WWE:

"Well, listen, I mean I'm the Indie God, The Deathmatch King, right? But, I mean, I'd be lying if I said like, first of all, it was about her. I didn't go there, you know, for me. So, I didn't wanna be backstage. You know, I didn't want to look like I was begging for a job. You what I'm saying? So, I was watching. I'm super proud of her winning the titles. But yeah, like f**k, I wanna walk out in a sold-out arena, you know. It's great," he said.

The former United States Champion added:

"Yeah, I'm the Indie God, my dream wasn't to be a big fish in a small pot. My dream wasn't to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE Superstar. So, of course. Listen, my phone is working, there's a 203 number calling, I'll pick up and we'll have a conversation. But Sam, we talked about it, the three Cs. But, we'll see what happens. Hey, to quote the great Justin Beiber, 'Never say never.'"

What are the three things Matt Cardona wants to return to WWE?

During his interview with Busted Open, former United States Champion Matt Cardona spoke about wanting "the two Cs" to return to the Stamford-based company.

In a previous interview with Barstool Rasslin', Cardona explained his demands, revealing that the two Cs refer to cash and creative, and Stephanie De Lander must be thrown in as well:

"[When are you redebuting with WWE?] The two Cs have to be right. The cash and creative. [Is there an amount of cash that can make the creative not matter as much?] Not for me. Not for me. And she [De Lander] needs to come along," he said.

