38-year-old top WWE heel 'likes' tweet asking Triple H to bring back his popular gimmick

A fan request to Triple H on Twitter caught the attention of WWE Superstar Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin's association with WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently came to a bitter end after the former's loss to Dexter Lumis on RAW. Corbin is all set to start afresh on WWE TV now that his alliance with Bradshaw has ended.

A fan recently took to Twitter to make a request to WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H. The fan asked Triple H to bring back Baron Corbin's 'Bum A**" Corbin' gimmick again. Here's what he wrote in his tweet:

"PLEASE @TripleH @WWE, make @BaronCorbinWWE into "Bum A*s" Corbin again! With balding hairline, unshaven face, & desheveled appearance again! That was EASILY his best character. You can do SO MUCH: thief, or underling, or kingpin, or gritty *dangerous* man w/ nothing left to lose!"

Corbin noticed the tweet and 'liked' it, hinting that he would love to go back to being 'Bum A**' Corbin on WWE TV. Check out the screenshot of Corbin's 'like' below:

Baron Corbin likes an interesting tweet

Triple H reportedly gave up on Baron Corbin's latest push

In October last year, Baron Corbin aligned with former WWE Champion JBL on the red brand. As fans are aware at this point, the association didn't last long. Soon after, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the following about Corbin's split with the Wrestling God:

"They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn't the plan. The guy in charge, that's Paul [Levesque], felt it wasn't working, and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don't know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin. He's had so many gimmick changes. There's nothing wrong or right with him, but in the pantheon of stars, he's just not at that top star level," Meltzer said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Sad Corbin was a short-lived act on WWE SmackDown in 2021. It saw Corbin losing his investments and his savings, thus going broke in the process. He went on to launch his own version of a GoFundMe. This run finally ended when Corbin earned a large amount of money while in Las Vegas. Many fans were unhappy over the gimmick being shelved in a hurry.

Were you a fan of Sad Corbin? Would you like to see the character make a return to WWE TV?

