38-year old top WWE Star pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo during world title match at Crown Jewel

Early on in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel, The Scottish Warrior did the iconic "Siu" celebration primarily done by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr FC forward even got namedropped by the commentary duo of Wade Barrett and Michael Cole as they promoted his inclusion in Riyadh's own football club.

While the WWE production team cut away from it at the time, it was very warmly received by the Riyadh crowd which chanted in unison with McIntyre. It is safe to assume that multiple videos of the celebration will emerge from the fans in attendance in the Mohamed Abdo Theater.

The opening bout featured a great contest for the top prize on RAW and the two stars gave it their absolute best in the squared circle.

Drew McIntyre failed to capture the big one at WWE Crown Jewel

The lead-up to the World Heavyweight Championship match saw Drew slowly splitting himself from the WWE RAW roster based on their acceptance of Jey Uso into their locker room. This resulted in him starting a feud with Rollins, who was the champion at the time, so as to get his moment in front of a big crowd.

Drew McIntyre has been a victim of unfortunate circumstances. Following his Royal Rumble 2020 win, Drew was set to take the WWE Championship off Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. While The Scottish Warrior did get his win, it was in an empty building as COVID-19 regulations resulted in a wide-scale lockdown.

Drew's entire run was covered in the pandemic era and before he could raise his belt in front of a live crowd, he lost the title. Ever since, Drew has been chasing that moment, which he almost got in front of his hometown crowd in the UK against Roman Reigns. Drew was deprived of the opportunity by Solo Sikoa.

