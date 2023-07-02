38-year-old wrestling legend could get involved in The Bloodline storyline in WWE, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about how Rikishi must get involved in The Bloodline saga to take it a notch higher.

It's safe to say WWE hasn't presented a storyline as compelling as The Bloodline story in years. It has kept the fans captivated for a long time, and its latest chapter at Money in the Bank 2023 was also a knockout success. Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in four years when Jey Uso took him down during the tag team bout pitting Reigns and Jey against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that the next phase of the storyline must include Hall of Famer Rikishi. Long thinks the WWE legend's addition could bring a new dimension to the saga.

"Nothing is wrong with what they did out there, but that should lead into something really great when they really break it up. And I think, right now, they may be missing something else. I think there's somewhere you need to do something with where you involve Rikishi. Now when you bring in Rikishi, that's when you break it," said Teddy Long. [3:18 - 3:38]

Check out the full episode below:

Could Jey Uso challenge Roman Reigns in WWE?

As expected, the London crowd erupted when Jey Uso secured the pin over The Tribal Chief during the main event of Money in the Bank 2023. Considering Jey has become the first man to pin Reigns in more than four years, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him demand a shot at the Undisputed Universal Title.

The 37-year-old had clashed with Roman Reigns at Clash of the Champions and Hell in a Cell 2022, where he failed to come on top. To see Jey Uso challenge The Head of the Table again, and this time potentially defeat him, would culminate one of the greatest story arcs in WWE history.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps September 2013: Jey Uso became the first person to pin Roman Reigns



A decade later…



July 2023: Jey Uso became the person to break Roman Reigns’ 3 & a half year streak of no pin-fall losses.



Full. Circle. September 2013: Jey Uso became the first person to pin Roman ReignsA decade later…July 2023: Jey Uso became the person to break Roman Reigns’ 3 & a half year streak of no pin-fall losses.Full. Circle. https://t.co/D33heDofUO

Fans would have to wait until this week's SmackDown to see how things pan out next and if Jey will challenge Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes