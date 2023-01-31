Former King of the Ring Baron Corbin squared off against Johnny Gargano in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE RAW for the United States Title. However, Corbin failed to defeat Gargano, thanks to a bizarre distraction from Dexter Lumis.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL assisted Happy Corbin to the ringside, but Gargano had Lumis on his end. The former NXT Champion jumped at his challenger but was driven into the corner.

Gargano received a big right in the jaw, but he responded with a head-scissor takedown and dropkick combination.

USA Network @USA_Network twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Baron Corbin and Johnny Gargano are going all out to qualify for the Elimination Chamber! #WWERaw Baron Corbin and Johnny Gargano are going all out to qualify for the Elimination Chamber! #WWERaw twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5Ghw114K3P

The 38-year-old WWE star recovered and rocked Johnny Wrestling with a big boot. Corbin cranked the former NXT Champion's head and smashed him with repeated elbows.

Later, Johnny Gargano caught the former United States Champion with a slingshot spear for a two-count. He later stunned Baron Corbin with a superkick counter when Corbin moved for his running floor clothesline.

In a bizarre turn of events, JBL attempted to get in Gargano's face but was threatened by Dexter Lumis, who brought out an axe. He axed the Hall of Famer's cowboy hat, which was on the announcers' desk.

Finally, Gargano countered Baron Corbin's End of Days with a roll-up for the win. Johnny Wrestling has punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber to face five other men for the US Championship.

What did you think of Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes