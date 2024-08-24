38-year-old WWE star gears up to face Uncle Howdy on RAW

Nearly five years later, Bo Dallas will return to the squared circle as Uncle Howdy on WWE RAW. His last match was in November 2019 during a live event, where he wrestled Chad Gable in a multi-man Tag Team Match. Gable, at the time, was performing under the ring name, Shorty G.

Times have changed, and The Wyatt Sicks are here to stay. Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut has created significant buzz among the WWE Universe as he went viral following last week's episode. He emerged from the darkness to hit Chad Gable with the Sister Abigail, during which people noticed his incredible physique.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old WWE Superstar star shared a workout video in his story. He was seen training his back. The leader of American Made will look to score a win for his team after they suffered a loss to The Wyatt Sicks a few weeks ago. You can check Gable's Instagram story by clicking here.

"breaking in The Shakk (2.0)," Chad Gable wrote.

Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis made their in-ring debut as part of The Wyatt Sicks on the August 5 episode of WWE RAW. With Bo Dallas' return this week, perhaps it is only a matter of time before Nikki Cross follows.

Chad Gable reveals why his rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW is special to him

During a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chad Gable was asked about being the first foe for Uncle Howdy.

Gable recounted a live event back in 2016 when Randy Orton and late wrestlers Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper were The Wyatt Family. He was humbled that they personally requested to work with him and his then-tag team partner, Jason Jordan.

"We were on a European Tour, my first ever, and he [Bray Wyatt] was with Randy at the time, and we were over there, me and Jason Jordan as American Alpha, we were doing some other match I don't even know what it was, but then they watched us work like, the first night, and requested to work with us like the rest of the tour. So the whole card got flipped around," Gable recalled.

The video below is from last week's segment featuring The Wyatt Sicks and American Made:

In the same interview, Chad Gable also shared a fascinating anecdote about how he manifested a major match against one of his idols two decades ago.

