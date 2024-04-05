38-year-old WWE star gives away WrestleMania XL plans involving D-Generation X

D-Generation X is arguably the most popular faction in WWE, if we are talking about fan support and entertainment at its finest. It was not just the watchers who loved the group, but even a lot of the wrestlers in the business. Tommaso Ciampa is one of them.

Over the years, DX reunited in various capacities several times on WWE programming. While Shawn Michaels was the leader at first, Triple H quietly took over later on. It was these two members who mostly kept the name alive during their days as active members of the roster.

Ciampa disclosed a WrestleMania XL plan he has with tag team partner Johnny Gargano during an interview with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall. The former NXT Champions will contend for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Saturday.

"The DX stuff was a lot of fun considering coming up trained by Hunter and Shawn so much at the Performance Center in NXT. So that’s cool. We got a little nod to them planned for Saturday, so that’ll be a lot of fun too. It’s just been a great time all around," Ciampa said.

In the past, #DIY has paid tribute to DX many times on television. They have even worked in-ring segments with their idols. Moreover, the six-pack ladder match is surely going to drain out the fans at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, as it promises to be a barnburner, considering the talents involved.

Will #DIY win a WWE title in their first WrestleMania match?

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been regulars on RAW since 2022. Their contributions to NXT are well-known among the wrestling fanatics. They have even hoisted championship belts in the developmental. However, a title has eluded their main roster run thus far.

Johnny Wrestling shared a post on Instagram after qualifying for the aforementioned ladder match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He highlighted that it would be their first time walking into the sports entertainment spectacular after spending years in WWE:

"It's been quite the road, but I'm proud to FINALLY be able to say #DIY is going to our 1st WrestleMania!"

While The Judgment Day is on a roll with their title reign since October 2023, the faction has hinted at dissension in recent weeks. It was subtle, but hard to brush off. Will #DIY manage to win the big one in their WrestleMania debut? We will find out this weekend.

