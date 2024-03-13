38-year-old WWE star (not Sami Zayn) is in the spot to end Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title reign, says ex-star

Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) believes Chad Gable should end Gunther's historic WWE Intercontinental Championship reign.

The leader of Alpha Academy challenged The Ring General for the title last August on Monday Night RAW. After defeating Gunther via count-out, he received another shot at the gold two weeks later. Despite his impressive performance, Gable failed to dethrone the Imperium leader. He has since expressed his desire to have one more battle with the Intercontinental Champion.

On Monday, the 38-year-old participated in a gauntlet match for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania XL. Nevertheless, Sami Zayn pinned him to win the contest. WWE fans later spotted Gable's shoulders not being entirely on the mat, protesting he should be added to the championship bout at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt said Gable was in the spot to end Gunther's reign.

"Even Gunther can be [beat]. If we know this summer we're putting him into the World Title picture, we can beat him on somebody on the way up. It can be a hell of a match. Gunther can dominate. He can look amazing. But you can beat him. And he's won enough where you can finally beat him. You just gotta make sure the person doing it is in that spot. And I'm just wondering if they're still asking that question with Gable. I think they should be saying yes." [57:19 - 57:48]

WWE SmackDown star should dethrone Gunther, says veteran

On an episode of the Taking You to School podcast, wrestling veteran Tom Prichard addressed Gunther's title reign and who should be the one to dethrone the latter.

Prichard claimed Sami Zayn did not need to beat the leader of Imperium. Meanwhile, he suggested Bron Breakker could use the rub.

"I don't know if Sami Zayn is gonna beat Gunther, but whoever it is, it needs to be somebody who needs the rub. I don't think it's Sami Zayn. I don't think it's Kevin Owens who needs it. [I feel like Bron Breakker could use it.] There you go. There's a guy who, man, I think they put the backpack on his back and they're about to send him to the moon," he said.

The second-generation WWE Superstar recently signed a contract with SmackDown after participating in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, he is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions.

