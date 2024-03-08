Second-generation WWE Superstar ending Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign must happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Tom Prichard believes Bron Breakker should be the one to end Gunther's historic WWE Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Ring General has been a dominating force since his arrival on the main roster nearly two years ago. The leader of Imperium overcame many challengers, including top names like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso.

Six other superstars will now fight for an opportunity to challenge Gunther for his title at WrestleMania next Monday on RAW, as announced by General Manager Adam Pearce. The six competitors will be JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, and Sami Zayn.

While some fans believe Zayn could win the gauntlet and go on to dethrone The Ring General at this year's Show of Shows, Prichard claimed on the Taking You to School podcast that Bron Breakker would be the ideal candidate to end Gunther's historic reign:

"I don't know if Sami Zayn is gonna beat Gunther but whoever it is, it needs to be somebody who needs the rub. I don't think it's Sami Zayn. I don't think it's Kevin Owens who needs it. [I feel like Bron Breakker could use it.] There you go. There's a guy who, man, I think they put the backpack on his back and they're about to send him to the moon," he said. [38:16 - 38:48]

Bron Breakker recently joined WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker, joined the Stamford-based company in 2021. Over the next three years, the 26-year-old won the NXT Championship twice, establishing himself as a top star in WWE's third brand.

After competing in the Men's Royal Rumble two months ago, Breakker appeared on RAW and SmackDown, teasing joining the main roster. He finally signed a contract with the Blue Brand less than three weeks ago.

Despite officially joining Nick Aldis' brand, the second-generation WWE Superstar wrestles on NXT. Last month, he teamed up with Baron Corbin to defeat Tony D'Angelo and Channing Lorenzo to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles. He and his partner successfully defended their championships a few days ago on NXT Roadblock. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Breakker on the main roster.

