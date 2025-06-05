38-year-old WWE star replaced without explanation in huge title opportunity; he suffered a sudden injury

A WWE star has been replaced in a huge title opportunity. As it turns out, he suffered a scary injury.

During tonight's broadcast of WWE Speed, Berto faced Kit Wilson in a match to decide who would be heading to the next stage of the No. 1 Contender's tournament. The other match on the bracket was supposed to take place between Joaquin Wilde and Lexis King. Unfortunately, that match didn't turn out the way it was supposed to. During the taping ahead of WWE RAW, Joaquin Wilde was legitimately knocked out and had to be helped to the back by doctors.

Meanwhile, during tonight's broadcast, it was announced that Noam Dar will be facing Lexis King as the replacement for Wilde. However, they didn't mention why the match was changed and proceeded without any explanation. It seems that the head of creative, Triple H, decided to replace the 38-year-old after the injury as he is the one who makes all creative decisions.

Wilde has commented since the time he was knocked out, and the star seems to be doing okay, but the scary incident admittedly shook him up.

It seems that Wilde will be missing out on this opportunity to win the title. Dar, on the other hand, has the chance to win it all should he make it to the finals. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the match this Friday.

