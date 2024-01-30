38-year-old WWE star sends a message to Seth Rollins after he went face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on RAW

A 38-year-old WWE star has sent a message to Seth Rollins after his incredible promo with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is current NXT commentator Vic Joseph.

During the latest edition of the red brand, Rhodes came out to address the crowd after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who tried to convince The American Nightmare that he should choose The Visionary for a title match instead of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Before heading backstage, Cody told Seth that he would think about the latter's proposal.

After the duo's incredible promo segment, NXT commentator Vic Joseph took to X/Twitter to send a message to Seth Rollins. Joseph noted that he was amazed by the fact how convincing The Visionary was.

"Can’t lie @WWERollins is pretty convincing #WWERaw," Vic Joseph shared.

You can check out Vic Joseph's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Seth Rollins remains to be seen.

Former WWE champion believes Seth Rollins might have influenced the creative team to hold on to his title after injury

During a recent episode of The Brand, former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards said that Seth Rollins might have influenced the creative team to not lose his World Heavyweight Championship even after suffering an injury and possibly being out for three to four months.

"I'd be volunteering, pitching, and politicking to get beat suddenly by Priest. Have him put some heat on the title. I never really lost it because I was injured. These babyfaces, that's why there is so much babyface heat. They don't know how to get sympathy," Stevie Richards said. "I guess the simplest explanation would be that Seth said, 'No, I'm not losing it. I'll be there.' Now you're putting the entire investment that [the] creative and company put into that title, and you're just basically not gonna defend it for three or four months."

Cody Rhodes has been vocal about finishing his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. However, after Rollins' challenge, The American Nightmare might think about going after the World Heavyweight Championship. What the Stamford-based company has planned for The Visionary's future remains to be seen.

Do you want The American Nightmare to choose The Tribal Chief or The Visionary for a match at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here