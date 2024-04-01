38-year-old WWE star shows off impressive physique while sharing a message

A former WWE champion shared a message with fans while showing off his massive physique.

When Karrion Kross first showed up in WWE NXT, he tore through the entire roster and quickly became the NXT Champion. However, things haven't been the same since he made it to the main roster. Recently, Kross formed his faction The Final Testament alongside his wife Scarlett and the Authors of Pain and it seems like things might be picking up for the Harbinger of Doom. He is also making other positive changes to himself.

Recently, Karrion Kross took to social media to share an Easter message with fans. He also showed off his impressive physique and mentioned how hard he has been training recently.

"No chocolates for me this Easter! I did have a TON of eggs though! Huge shoutout to Dave Palumbo as he’s been an integral cornerstone recently in assisting me reach some news goals I’ve set. Been low key training completely differently & harder than I ever have in my life. People do not decide their futures, They decide their habits and their habits decide their futures. Happy Easter everybody, Eat a Cadbury creme for me!"

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is open to recruit Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins in The Final Testament

Ever since Kross formed Final Testament, the group has been feuding with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. They have looked dominant in this feud and have laid out The All Mighty and his group almost every week. However, it looks like Kross might be open to making amends.

Recently, a fan told Kross to include AJ Styles and The Good Brothers in the Final Testament. To this, Kross replied his doors are open to all including Lashley and Dawkins.

"My doors are always open to all. Even Bobby. And especially Mr. Dawkins. Tune in tonight. @WWE #SmackDown," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits react after being assaulted last week on SmackDown.

