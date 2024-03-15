Karrion Kross open to recruit top WWE names in The Final Testament

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is open to recruiting huge names in his Final Testament faction on Friday Night SmackDown. The heel stable on the blue brand currently consists of Kross, Scarlett, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, and The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

The Final Statement is currently in a feud with The Pride: Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford). However, ahead of tonight's SmackDown, a fan on X/Twitter suggested that he would like to see AJ Styles and The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) join forces with the former NXT Champion.

Responding to this user on social media, The Doom Walker mentioned that his doors are open to all and seemingly teased The O.C. members to align with him. However, a major twist followed in the same tweet when Karrion Kross shared that even The All Mighty and Dawkins are welcome to join The Final Testament.

"My doors are always open to all. Even Bobby. And especially Mr. Dawkins. Tune in tonight. @WWE #SmackDown," he wrote.

Check out the 38-year-old star's tweet below:

Legendary journalist is not happy with Karrion Kross' run in WWE

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter expressed his disappointment with The Doom Walker's current run in the company.

Back in September 2023, speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter shared that Karrion Kross has what it takes to be a successful WWE Superstar. He believes the company has spoiled his run too many times and going back to NXT would be a big help for his character.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the Indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the Indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," Bill Apter said.

Fans will have to wait and see how the storyline unfolds between The Doom Walker and The All Mighty's faction on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

