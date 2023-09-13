"They killed him off too many times - Legend is "upset" with Karrion Kross's WWE run (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter remarked he was disappointed by how Karrion Kross' WWE run has turned out so far.

Kross first joined the global juggernaut in early 2020 and quickly became one of the biggest names in NXT, and even won the NXT World Championship. However, once he was called up to the main roster, things came crashing down, as poor booking derailed all his momentum, resulting in his release in late 2021.

Karrion Kross' fans had reason to rejoice when he was rehired last year, and immediately presented as a threat on SmackDown. But fate had different plans as he struggled to connect with fans, and was soon relegated to the mid-card. He even lost a feud with AJ Styles recently, which further pushed him down the card.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned that he was upset with Karrion Kross's lackluster WWE run, as he possessed all the tools to be a top star. He feels sending Kross back to NXT could help him regain his footing in the promotion.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [29:38 - 30:18]

Dutch Mantell believes Karrion Kross has lost all his momentum in WWE

Last month, on an episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opened up about Karrion Kross and how he was simply being used to put over others on the roster. The former WWE manager added that since Kross' run was fizzling out, they should instead focus on pushing his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux.

"All they're doing is they're just doing maintenance on AJ. Karrion is just putting guys over. I don't think it even helps a guy for them to beat Karrion Kross. It's kinda expected when he goes into the match now. The girl's got more heat than he's got. I'd do something with her," said Mantell.

It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross could find his footing back in WWE and win a mid-card title or two in the coming months.

Do you think the global juggernaut must push Karrion Kross as a top star? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

