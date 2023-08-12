Wrestling veteran wants WWE to push 32-year-old star over Karrion Kross (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Dutch Mantell recently commented on Karrion Kross and Scarlett's role in the company.

Kross was in a singles match with AJ Styles on SmackDown. He put on a beating on The Phenomenal One and even had assistance from Scarlett at ringside. The vicious manager made her presence felt as she tried to interfere in the matchup several times. However, O.C. member Michin neutralized her, allowing AJ to win.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Kross had lost all his charm and was just there to put other guys over. He claimed that Scarlett has garnered more heel 'heat' from the fans and suggested that WWE Creative should consider pushing her.

"All they're doing is they're just doing maintenance on AJ. Karrion is just putting guys over. I don't think it even helps a guy for them to beat Karrion Kross. It's kinda expected when he goes into the match now. The girl's got more heat than he's got. I'd do something with her." [From 36:26 - 36:47]

Dutch Mantell feels Karrion Kross cannot connect with WWE fans

During the same discussion, Mantell acknowledged Karrion Kross as a good worker in the ring but stated that he couldn't connect with the fans.

The wrestling veteran explained that Styles carried Kross throughout the match, and the encounter turned out to be exhilarating due to The Phenomenal One's stellar efforts in the ring.

"I don't think he's got it. I don't think he has the chemistry to touch those fans, I just don't. I mean, he's a good enough worker, but that was all AJ tonight. That was his match."

It will be interesting to see what direction the WWE creative team has in mind for Kross and Scarlett after this week's episode of SmackDown.

Would you like to see Scarlett have a singles run? Sound off in the comments section below.

