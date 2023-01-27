38-year-old WWE star could "shred" Hulk Hogan in a promo battle if he was allowed to, veteran claims

Hulk Hogan is highly regarded for his WWE promos. They were a huge part of what made him arguably the biggest wrestling star of all time. However, Jim Cornette feels Kevin Owens would shred the Hulkster in a promo battle if allowed to.

Kevin Owens has grown as a performer since joining WWE. He was a tremendous wrestler in NXT and is currently one of the top stars in the company. The Prizefighter will challenge Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023 for the WWE world titles.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that Hulk Hogan never evolved on the mic and wouldn't be able to hold his own against someone like Kevin Owens.

"You know, Hogan's such a big personality and also, to be honest, he can only do him, right. When he's Hogan, he's the disingenuous, you know, and 'that's right brother' type of thing. He never evolved in his promo to the next generation where he got out of the 'say your prayers and take your vitamins' and blah blah blah and can actually have a g*d d**n toe to toe argument back and forth with somebody like a f*****g Owens who's quick and could shred him if he was allowed to, right?" (22:09 - 22:51)

Jim Cornette suggested how Hulk Hogan should have been presented on WWE RAW XXX

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart opened RAW XXX as they gave a brief introduction to the event and left. Jim Cornette suggested a different way WWE could have booked the segment.

"Hogan's a big personality and you gotta kind of do the Hogan stuff. Why can't you with Hogan, if you don't want to interact him with any of the current guys, they do such great packages. Do a package on WCW, 30 years of Hulk Hogan's transformation from the first Raw show he was on because he was only there for a couple of months, then turned blah blah, whatever. And then show it on the screen and the viewers can see it and then let him come out and do the full blown thing in the ring. Tet him be himself, that's not necessarily that bad," Jim Cornette said. (22:57 - 23:45)

The Hulkster is an eight-time WWF Champion and a 2-time Hall of Famer – once individually and once as part of the nWo.

