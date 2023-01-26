Potential update on Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent's identity - Report

The rumor mill has been abuzz with speculations about Roman Reigns' potential opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39 over the last few weeks. A new report from Dave Meltzer provided further clarification on the matter.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of WWE for nearly three years, begging the question of who can stop him. While some believe it could be Cody Rhodes who will finally fulfill his destiny and usurp Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals, a case could also be made for Sami Zayn, who has been involved in a storyline with The Bloodline leader for over nine months.

However, Reigns' Samoan roots and the Head of the Table gimmick makes The Rock a possible opponent for him at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Dave Meltzer recently provided an update on Roman's possible opponent at WrestleMania 39:

“I don’t know that they’re willing to have anybody beat Roman Reigns. Obviously Dwayne Johnson wasn’t beating Roman Reigns to win the title. Obviously Cody Rhodes’ name was in the mix and the way that storyline was, he almost had to win. But that doesn’t mean he would have won. I think people have an idea (of the Royal Rumble winner) as far as, it’s either gonna be Cody, it’s gonna be Sami, or they’re gonna bring in an outsider. Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s Dwayne. I was told it wasn’t and all indications are it’s not.”

Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Royal Rumble

While people have been speculating about Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 39, there are chances that the Tribal Chief may not be the undisputed WWE Universal Champion by then.

The Bloodline leader is set to face off against Kevin Owens this upcoming Saturday at Royal Rumble. The two men have been embroiled in a feud for a long time, and the upcoming PLE could be the culmination point of it.

Tawanna ☝🏿🩸 @RElGNSSECTION twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns been terrorizing Kevin Owens since 2020 Roman Reigns been terrorizing Kevin Owens since 2020 😂 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/bg5y1SjffX

It will also be interesting to see what role Sami Zayn will play in the title match. The Honorary Uce had to face trial on the recent RAW episode where the verdict was 'Not Guilty'. However, Reigns stated at the end of the segment that Zayn would have a final test at Royal Rumble.

