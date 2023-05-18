38-year-old WWE Superstar was "100%" sure about headlining WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns

In a recent interview, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recalled being 100% sure he would wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

At WrestleMania Night One, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took on The Usos with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line. Zayn and Owens had an instant classic with the Samoan tandem and won the title when all was said and done. On WrestleMania 39 Night Two, The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Sami Zayn recently appeared on the Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. The 38-year-old suggested he was confident about headlining WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns earlier this year.

"So, there was a time period going from Survivor Series [2022] and building into the [Royal] Rumble, and especially right before the Rumble. and right after the Rumble, I 100% thought it could go to me and Roman at 'Mania, and it would be the best story. But, that's just not (...) that wasn't in the cards." [33:11-33:31]

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns collided mere weeks before WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn refused to participate in The Bloodline's vicious assault on Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023. To top it off, he hit an unsuspecting Reigns with a steel chair. This was it for Zayn's memorable run as a member of The Bloodline. Reigns and his stablemates beat the tar out of Zayn and Owens before Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air.

deonté 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj SAMI ZAYN PULLS THE TRIGGER AND HITS ROMAN IN THE BACK WITH A STEEL CHAIR.



Zayn met Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2023. The duo fought for just over 30 minutes, and Zayn gave everything he had. Unfortunately, he failed to dethrone Reigns that night. The Master Strategist did get his moment in the spotlight, though, when he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Kevin Owens on Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Were you happy with how Zayn's story turned out in the end? Sound off in the comments section below.

