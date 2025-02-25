38-year-old WWE Superstar boasts about recent RAW match despite suffering a loss

The go-home edition of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber featured several entertaining bouts. The show aired from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, last night.

In one of the matches, Joaquin Wilde teamed up with his LWO stablemate Cruz Del Toro to take on The New Day. Wilde and Del Toro got some upper hand during the match, but the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions emerged victorious, building more heat for the heels.

Despite the loss, Wilde took to his Instagram account to share clips from the match. The 38-year-old noted that the LWO duo put forth an impressive performance in their first contest on Netflix. He also pointed out that it was the tag team's first bout on RAW in five months.

"Last night was me and @deltoro_wwe first match on Monday Night Raw in 5 months and our first match on @netflix! Had something to prove. We showed up and we showed out 💯," he wrote.

You can check out Joaquin Wilde's Instagram post below:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who had taken out LWO leader Rey Mysterio earlier this month, attacked Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Tero after securing the win. Dragon Lee tried to make the save but was also neutralized by The New Day.

Major WWE championship changed hands on RAW

In the main event of last night's edition of the red brand, The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez challenged Bianca Belair and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The two teams put forth an engaging contest, which ended with Morgan pinning Naomi after Rodriguez smashed The Glow's head into the ring post. The impressive win marked the third WWE Women's Tag Team Championship win for The Judgment Day members.

Bianca Belair and Naomi will have a few days to regroup before stepping inside the Elimination Chamber this Saturday. The high-stakes match will also feature Liv Morgan, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss. The winner will challenge for the Women's World Championship at Wrestlemania 41.

Who do you think will win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

