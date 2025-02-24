38-year-old WWE Superstar brutally mocks The New Day ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar mocked The New Day in a social media update ahead of Monday Night RAW. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be in action later tonight on the red brand.

The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions are currently feuding with the Rey Mysterio-led Latino World Order and are set to wrestle Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Tag Team Match later tonight. Last week on RAW, the duo fired shots at The Master of the 619, only for Mysterio's stablemates to come out and make Kofi and Xavier hurriedly retreat.

Ahead of the show, Joaquin Wilde took to his Instagram story to take a shot at The New Day. He posted the match graphic to advertise the upcoming bout. The LWO member mocked the veterans by editing the picture and placing "clown face emojis" over Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' faces.

Check out a screenshot of Wilde's Instagram story below:

Joaquin Wilde mocks Kingston and Woods [Picture courtesy: Screenshot of Wilde's Instagram story]

Former WWE Champion points out what's wrong with The New Day

Big E returned to television on the December 2, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary and offered to resolve issues between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, the duo humiliated the former WWE Champion and asked him to leave.

While being on the post-show panel for RAW's Netflix premiere, Big E shared his honest take on his former teammates. He claimed that Kofi and Xavier seem very distracted. The former Money in the Bank winner added he would like to see The New Day get back on the right path.

"Since my departure, championships haven't really been something that they've held a lot over the last almost three years. They seem very distracted by what's going on, worrying about the people's claims or lack thereof. I'd like to see those guys move towards something. I don't know what this current direction is of whining and complaining, b**ching and moaning. These are not the two men that I stood side by side for the last 10 years. This version of those two, I don't recognize. [...] I thought these would be my brothers for a long time coming. Clearly, we moved in very different directions, but I'm excited or interested to see what they do with their careers because right now, it's just kind of spinning," he said.

Despite being one of the most decorated groups when it comes to tag team wrestling, The New Day has not won a main roster title since 2021. It will be interesting to see if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods can bring home the gold this year.

